Iams Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

