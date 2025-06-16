Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.10 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

