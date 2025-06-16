Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – June 13th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and often consistent dividend payments. Because of their size, market leadership and proven resilience in economic downturns, they are generally viewed as lower-risk investments and are favored by investors seeking steady, long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $47.93. 172,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,434. The company has a market cap of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 6,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,981. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Further Reading