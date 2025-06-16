Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $82.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.72. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $120.10.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

