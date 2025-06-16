UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Down 2.0%

UNCRY stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UniCredit from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.