UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
UniCredit Stock Down 2.0%
UNCRY stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UniCredit from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.