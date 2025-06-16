Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Uwharrie Capital Price Performance
Shares of UWHR stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Uwharrie Capital has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile
