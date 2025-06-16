Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 1.7%

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

