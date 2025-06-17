Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $280.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

