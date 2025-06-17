EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EH shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

EH opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EHang by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

