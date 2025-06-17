Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 81 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $389.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.66 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.41.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

