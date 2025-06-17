Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for BURL Earnings

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $235.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,839 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

