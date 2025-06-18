360 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 43,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95.
Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 216,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.65 per share, with a total value of $23,953,843.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,711,660.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
