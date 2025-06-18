CX Institutional Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

