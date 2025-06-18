757 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.