Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after buying an additional 595,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $324,857,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after buying an additional 1,039,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,516 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

