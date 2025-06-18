Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 738 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 404,096 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,483 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,883 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 603,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 562,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

