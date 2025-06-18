Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,406 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.