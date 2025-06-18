IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.65. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.