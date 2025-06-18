Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

