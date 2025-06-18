Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Increases By 49.0%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

