Trust Point Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,753.80. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,629 shares of company stock worth $4,457,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

