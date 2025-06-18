Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$1.01. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 36,092 shares.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.19.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

