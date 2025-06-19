Barclays Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,540,845 shares of company stock worth $357,983,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

