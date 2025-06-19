Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head to Head Comparison

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Five9 and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 6 16 0 2.73 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $43.15, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -0.48% 6.06% 1.79% Beyond Commerce 127.91% -55.48% 167.22%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Five9 and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Five9 has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Beyond Commerce”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $1.04 billion 2.00 -$12.80 million ($0.09) -304.00 Beyond Commerce $2.59 million N/A $3.32 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.