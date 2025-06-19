Brokerages Set Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ) PT at $13.50

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gauzy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gauzy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gauzy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Gauzy Stock Up 4.2%

Gauzy stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Gauzy has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Gauzy had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gauzy will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gauzy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAUZ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Gauzy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

