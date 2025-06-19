Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

