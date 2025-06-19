Culp (CULP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter.

Culp Stock

Shares of Culp stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Wall Street Analysts

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

