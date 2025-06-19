Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. This represents a 18.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Domo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Domo has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Domo’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

