Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total value of C$190,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
