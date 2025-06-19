Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,362.70. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.