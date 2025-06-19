FY2027 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Reduced by Analyst

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.05.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse bought 2,205 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.72 per share, with a total value of C$50,089.66. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.