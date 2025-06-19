Mission Wealth Management LP Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -351.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

