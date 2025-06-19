Q1 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6%

MDT opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 49.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

