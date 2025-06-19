Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TORXF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of TORXF opened at $33.83 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

