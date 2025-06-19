Short Interest in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Declines By 35.0%

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

