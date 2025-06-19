Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $6.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 347.60% and a negative net margin of 373.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,885,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.