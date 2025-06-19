UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UbiSoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

UBSFY opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. UbiSoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.92.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

