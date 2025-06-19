Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Research analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Venture Global has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Venture Global

