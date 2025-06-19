Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

