Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

ACHC opened at $21.52 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after buying an additional 2,013,126 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,339,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,182,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

