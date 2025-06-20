Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. 13,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 26,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

