TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
TWC Tech Holdings II Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.
TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
