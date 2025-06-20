Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.00. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 37,232 shares.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul E. Joiner III purchased 6,150 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $92,311.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,311.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.