Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitcoin Depot are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve digital currencies or blockchain technology—such as miners, exchanges, wallet providers or hardware manufacturers. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto sector through traditional stock markets, though performance also reflects company-specific and broader market dynamics beyond just cryptocurrency price moves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. 11,734,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,332,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,548. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,596. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,206,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,537. The firm has a market cap of $336.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Shares of NASDAQ BTM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 1,428,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTM

Featured Stories