D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,681,777.19. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition
About Semper Paratus Acquisition
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.