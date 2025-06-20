D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

In related news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $1,768,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,681,777.19. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

