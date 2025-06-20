Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.21. 75,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 258,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.