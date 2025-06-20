Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.21. 75,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 258,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

