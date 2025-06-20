Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

