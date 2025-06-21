Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 638,464 shares changing hands.

Cannabis Sativa Trading Down 12.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

