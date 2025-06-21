CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,290 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $89.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. CIBC upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

