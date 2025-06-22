Compass Planning Associates Inc Sells 400 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compass Planning Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

